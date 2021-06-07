UrduPoint.com
Train Collision Near Ghotki Claims 30 Lives, Several Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 30 passengers have reportedly lost their lives while several sustained injuries as Sir Syed Express train collided with Millat Express between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki on early Monday morning.

According to railways' officials some 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged.

DC Ghotki, Usman Abdullah has also confirmed the death of 30 passengers and rescuers were involved in relief operation, private tv channels reported.

