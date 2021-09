Train crush 4 year child to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Passenger train crushed a four year child to death at Umer Abad Shedo area at district Nowshera on Saturday.

Police said Amir, son Ilyas resident of Umer abad was crossing railways track when the train hit.

His body was shifted to nearby hospital and later handed over to parents.