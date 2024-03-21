Open Menu

Train Crushed A Man To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Train crushed a man to death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A 45-year-old man died after being hit by a train here on Thursday. The incident took place at Dhok Chiragh Din railway track.

According to details, an unidentified man attempted to cross the railway track when a speedy train hit him.

Spokesman 1122 I formed that rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital.

