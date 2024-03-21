Train Crushed A Man To Death
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 12:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A 45-year-old man died after being hit by a train here on Thursday. The incident took place at Dhok Chiragh Din railway track.
According to details, an unidentified man attempted to cross the railway track when a speedy train hit him.
Spokesman 1122 I formed that rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital.
