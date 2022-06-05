Train crushed nine cattle

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Nine cattle were crushed by train in Mehmood Kot under Mehmood Kot police limits on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, cattle of migrated Baloch tribe were grazing in the meadow this afternoon.

The owner of the cattle was returning home with his 200 cattle including 5 cows, 3 buffaloes and one oxen.

All of the sudden, the Rawalpindi bound Bilal Express from Multan crushed nine cattle out of 200.

According to the owner of the cattle, the dead cattle were very precious worth millions of rupees.