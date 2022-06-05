UrduPoint.com

Train Crushed Nine Cattle

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Train crushed nine cattle

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Nine cattle were crushed by train in Mehmood Kot under Mehmood Kot police limits on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, cattle of migrated Baloch tribe were grazing in the meadow this afternoon.

The owner of the cattle was returning home with his 200 cattle including 5 cows, 3 buffaloes and one oxen.

All of the sudden, the Rawalpindi bound Bilal Express from Multan crushed nine cattle out of 200.

According to the owner of the cattle, the dead cattle were very precious worth millions of rupees.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Police Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

19 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

19 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.