UrduPoint.com

Train Crushed Two While Crossing Track

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Train crushed two while crossing track

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A person and his sister-in-law crushed under train to death while crossing the railway track near adda 37 on Friday.

According to details, a citizen namely Mushtaq Ahmad resident of 187/EB along with his sister-in-law Misbah Bibi were going somewhere riding on motorcycle and suddenly crushed under Lahore bounded Fareed express while crossing the railway track.

The both sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to hospital. Railway police started legal action into the incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

1 hour ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

2 hours ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

3 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

4 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.