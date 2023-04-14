Train crushed two while crossing track

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A person and his sister-in-law crushed under train to death while crossing the railway track near adda 37 on Friday.

According to details, a citizen namely Mushtaq Ahmad resident of 187/EB along with his sister-in-law Misbah Bibi were going somewhere riding on motorcycle and suddenly crushed under Lahore bounded Fareed express while crossing the railway track.

The both sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to hospital. Railway police started legal action into the incident.