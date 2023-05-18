Train crushes woman to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A woman was crushed under the train to death while crossing the railway track near Seetal Marri area here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, 43 years old woman namely Sughran resident of Pull Bararan was crossing the railway track when suddenly she collided with a train.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the home in the presence of police and heirs.