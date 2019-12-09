Train Driver Killed In Train- Dumper Collision In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A train dumper collision claimed life of a man here at the limits of Sillanwali police station on Monday.
Police said Marri Indus train, bound from Sargodha to Lahore, collided with a loaded dumper truck while crossing Railway Phatak of Chak 119/SB Nishtarabad.
As a result the engine derailed and the assistant driver Wasim Arshed s/o Muhammad Irshad died on the spot.
Rescue teams and police reached at the spot and started investigation.