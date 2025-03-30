Train engine derails near Kotri railway station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The railway traffic between Karachi and Punjab became partially suspended on Sunday as an engine moving from Jamshoro to Kotri railways station derailed near Kotri railway crossing on Sunday, blocking the down-track.

An official of Pakistan Railways informed that the engine was returning from a coal power plant in Jamshoro district when it derailed.

According to him, Awami Express and Shah Latif Express were scheduled to pass through the same track but those trains had been stopped at Hyderabad railway station.

He told that cranes had been dispatched to that crossing to put the derailed engine back on the track.