Train Engine Derails Near Kotri Railway Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The railway traffic between Karachi and Punjab became partially suspended on Sunday as an engine moving from Jamshoro to Kotri railways station derailed near Kotri railway crossing on Sunday, blocking the down-track.
An official of Pakistan Railways informed that the engine was returning from a coal power plant in Jamshoro district when it derailed.
According to him, Awami Express and Shah Latif Express were scheduled to pass through the same track but those trains had been stopped at Hyderabad railway station.
He told that cranes had been dispatched to that crossing to put the derailed engine back on the track.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid ul Fitr serves as beacon of brotherhood & love: AJK President6 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing daughter, injuring wife, sister-in-law6 minutes ago
-
Cloudy Eid forecast in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt crack down on transporters for overcharging6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to the nation6 minutes ago
-
Train engine derails near Kotri railway station6 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Governor House6 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Interior Attends Border Security Summit 2025 in London16 minutes ago
-
Dr Rubaba greets Muslim Ummah on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr26 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews security at F-10 Markaz, engages with business community35 minutes ago
-
Eid prayer timings announced in Peshawar36 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates nation on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr36 minutes ago