Train Fire Kills 13 People in Eastern Pakistan - Railways Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Thirteen people have been killed as a train caught fire in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, the country's Railways Minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, said.

According to Geo tv, the accident took place near the city of Liaquatpur and left several people injured, apart from those who had been killed by it.

"Thirteen people were killed in the fire," the minister told the outlet, adding that the blaze had been extinguished.

The same outlet reported, citing Baqir Husain, the head of the district rescue service, said that several people died as they jumped outside the train due to the fire.

The train was reportedly en route from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the fire erupted, caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder that was being transported by one of the passengers.

Three carriages had been destroyed by the fire.

Train traffic will not be affected by the incident, according to Aijaz Ahmad, the chief of Pakistan Railways, cited by Geo TV.