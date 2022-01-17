UrduPoint.com

Train Hits Man To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A middle aged man was hit to death by a train near Kot Addu Railway Station here on Monday morning.

Rescue 1122 sources said Athar Ali (50) a resident of Kot Addu was hit to death by Multan bound 127 DN Mehr Express at quarter to six when he was walking near track.

On receiving information, rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ hospital where he succumbed to wounds.

City police station handed over the body to heirs after legal procedure, they said.

