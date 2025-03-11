Train hits man to death

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A man was killed by a train near Adam Wahan Pull here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue officials, a train was going to Rawalpindi from Karachi when it hit a person. As a result, he died on the spot. A rescue team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to the family in presence of local police. The victim was identified as Muhammad Nazim s/o Manzoor Ahmad Shah of Chamb Kulyar, Lodhran.