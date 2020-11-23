Train hits two minors, one survives miraculously

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A Rawalpindi bond train hit minors of a labourer while they were playing near the track killing one of them on the spot while the other survived miraculously.

Police sources said on Monday that Hassan (5) and his six years old sister r/o Sherazabad were playing near the track at Abdul Hakeem when 35 up Sir Syed Express hit them.

They informed that Hassan died on the spot while his sister remained unhurt miraculously adding that locals altered Abdul Hakeem police station and Rescue 1122.

Police and rescuers reached the spot, the sources said and added that police handed over minor's body to heirs after legal formalities, they concluded.