Train inferno report to be shared after completion:PR

The inquiry and investigation of the Tezgam Express blaze incident, in which 73 passengers were killed, was in progress under the supervision of Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The inquiry and investigation of the Tezgam Express blaze incident, in which 73 passengers were killed, was in progress under the supervision of Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR).

According to a PR spokesperson on Friday , the FGIR is present on the spot and he will present his report to Chairman Sikander Sultan Raja.

As soon as the report is completed, it will be sharedwith the media, the spokesperson added.