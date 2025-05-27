Open Menu

Train Kills Man

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Train kills man

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) An unidentified man was fatally struck by a train on early Tuesday morning near Pull 22 in tehsil Kot Addu.

According to Rescue officials, the victim, an unidentified male approximately 40 years of age, sustained severe injuries after being hit by a train and died on the spot. The body was handed over to police.

