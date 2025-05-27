Train Kills Man
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) An unidentified man was fatally struck by a train on early Tuesday morning near Pull 22 in tehsil Kot Addu.
According to Rescue officials, the victim, an unidentified male approximately 40 years of age, sustained severe injuries after being hit by a train and died on the spot. The body was handed over to police.
Recent Stories
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team
Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Train kills man57 seconds ago
-
FES Pakistan hosts conference to address labour rights challenges58 seconds ago
-
Dialogue held on human trafficking, forced labor1 minute ago
-
One killed in Bannu firing11 minutes ago
-
Entire nation is proud of being nuclear power: Says Naeem Karim21 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami delegation visits ECP21 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Swabi roof collapse incident21 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Iran, Offers Prayers at Imam Reza’s Shrine21 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders, CM’ focal person Syed Iqbal Shah meet with KP Governor21 minutes ago
-
Chiniot conducts pre-flood mock exercise21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan and UK Join hands to Improve education21 minutes ago
-
Rain and storm break heatwave in Hazara Division, Karakoram Highway klocked by landslides21 minutes ago