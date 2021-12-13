Train kills man in Faisalabad

A man was killed in a train accident in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a train accident in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that 55-year-old Muhammad Sharif was crossing railway track near main graveyard on College Road Samanabad when an approaching train hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. Later, the body was handed over to the police for completing necessary formalities, he added.