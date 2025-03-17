Train Kills Old Man
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 12:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) An old man was hit and killed by a train near Iqbalnagar, the police said.
A 70 year old man was trying to cross the railway track, they added.
The police said the body had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.
