Train kills old man

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) An old man was hit and killed by a train near Iqbalnagar, the police said.

A 70 year old man was trying to cross the railway track, they added.

The police said the body had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.

