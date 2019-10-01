UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train Kills One Person In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:45 PM

Train kills one person in Islamabad

A youngster was killed while another sustained injuries as a train hit them in Gujrat on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A youngster was killed while another sustained injuries as a train hit them in Gujrat on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when two youngsters were taking selfies nearby a train track.

As a result, a boy was killed on the spot while other received critical injuries.

The police shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Police Gujrat

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

New head of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Indu ..

1 minute ago

2 killed, 1,008 injured in 897 accidents in Punjab ..

1 minute ago

Muslims, Christians will be ousted from India by e ..

21 minutes ago

Indian funding proofs to MQM London surface

21 minutes ago

Twist in judge’s video scandal case: Female judg ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.