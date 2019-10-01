Train Kills One Person In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A youngster was killed while another sustained injuries as a train hit them in Gujrat on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred when two youngsters were taking selfies nearby a train track.
As a result, a boy was killed on the spot while other received critical injuries.
The police shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.