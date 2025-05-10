Open Menu

Train Kills Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Train kills woman

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) An old woman was hit to death by a train near Kotla Haji Shah in district Layyah.

According to Rescue officials, the victim was identified as 66-year-old Hanifan Bibi, of Chak No 112 TDA, tail Indus.

