Train kills woman

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) An old woman was hit to death by a train near Kotla Haji Shah in district Layyah.

According to Rescue officials, the victim was identified as 66-year-old Hanifan Bibi, of Chak No 112 TDA, tail Indus.