Train kills woman in faisalabad

An unidentified woman was killed in a train accident in the area of Nisatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :An unidentified woman was killed in a train accident in the area of Nisatabad police station.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said that a woman in her fifties was crossing railway track near main Nishatabad Railway Station when an approaching train hit him.

As a result, she received severe injuries and died on the spot.

Later, the body was handed over to the police for completing necessary formalities, he added.