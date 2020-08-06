Train march started from Karachi, concludes in Sukkur with slogans of Kashmir freedom

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter conducted a 'Train March' from Karachi to Rohri, Sukkur on Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has concluded here on Wednesday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter conducted a 'Train March' from Karachi to Rohri, Sukkur on Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has concluded here on Wednesday evening.

Vice President PTI Sindh Mubeen Khan Jatoi, Papo Khan Chachar, Syed Tahir Shah, Essa Khan Domki and others welcomed the participants of symbolically labelled the train as 'Srinagar Express. As train reached at Rohri Railway Station, the participants raised slogans for Kashmir's freedom.

Addressing the participants, President PTI Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that train march was conducted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Youm-e-Istehsal to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).