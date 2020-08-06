UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train March Started From Karachi, Concludes In Sukkur With Slogans Of Kashmir Freedom

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:12 AM

Train march started from Karachi, concludes in Sukkur with slogans of Kashmir freedom

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter conducted a 'Train March' from Karachi to Rohri, Sukkur on Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has concluded here on Wednesday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter conducted a 'Train March' from Karachi to Rohri, Sukkur on Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has concluded here on Wednesday evening.

Vice President PTI Sindh Mubeen Khan Jatoi, Papo Khan Chachar, Syed Tahir Shah, Essa Khan Domki and others welcomed the participants of symbolically labelled the train as 'Srinagar Express. As train reached at Rohri Railway Station, the participants raised slogans for Kashmir's freedom.

Addressing the participants, President PTI Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that train march was conducted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Youm-e-Istehsal to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jammu Srinagar Sukkur Jatoi Rohri March From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.