Train Operation Disturbed Due To Track Outflow

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Train operation disturbed due to track outflow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways train operation had been disturbed due to damage of tracks in Sindh and other places due to heavy rains.

According to the PR sources, tracks are being repaired and passengers have been asked to refund their tickets if they do not want to travel.

For full refund, passengers may contact nearby reservation offices whereas passengers having e-ticket can get refund through the mobile application.

The passengers of affected and delayed trains were also being provided food by the PR administration.

The Railways Police inspector general had also issued instructions for security of passengers and trains as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that several trains had been halted at different railway stationson Tuesday night due to track outflow in heavy rains in Balochistan and Sindh.

