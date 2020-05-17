UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train Operation Expected To Be Resumed By Wednesday: Rashid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

Train operation expected to be resumed by Wednesday: Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday expressed the hope that the train operation across the country would be resumed by Wednesday.

He said this while addressing a press conference here at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

He expressed his apprehension that if the train operation did not restore timely, Pakistan Railways would not be able to control the rush at railway stations across the country ahead of Eid.

The minister said the train operation would be resumed after opening of Karachi track.

People had made bookings in advance worth Rs240 million because of Eid-ul-Fitr and were constantly in contact with Railways for the resumption of train service, he said.

He said if the train service was not restored, the railways would have to refund the payments made in the wake of advance bookings.

The minister said the railways was already under severe financial crisis and if the same situation would continue, it would put an extra burden over the department.

He said the people who had booked tickets in advance would be given priority as soon as the train service resumed in the country.

Referring to precautionary measures against the contagious coronavirus, he said trains had already been disinfected and the staff members had been briefed regarding the issued standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"We do realize that resumption of train service will multiply our responsibilities in terms of ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers. However, we are ready to take up our duties," he maintained.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Rashid Rawalpindi Same Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

7 minutes ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

1 hour ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.