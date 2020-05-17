Train operation expected to be resumed by Wednesday: Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday expressed the hope that the train operation across the country would be resumed by Wednesday.

He said this while addressing a press conference here at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

He expressed his apprehension that if the train operation did not restore timely, Pakistan Railways would not be able to control the rush at railway stations across the country ahead of Eid.

The minister said the train operation would be resumed after opening of Karachi track.

People had made bookings in advance worth Rs240 million because of Eid-ul-Fitr and were constantly in contact with Railways for the resumption of train service, he said.

He said if the train service was not restored, the railways would have to refund the payments made in the wake of advance bookings.

The minister said the railways was already under severe financial crisis and if the same situation would continue, it would put an extra burden over the department.

He said the people who had booked tickets in advance would be given priority as soon as the train service resumed in the country.

Referring to precautionary measures against the contagious coronavirus, he said trains had already been disinfected and the staff members had been briefed regarding the issued standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"We do realize that resumption of train service will multiply our responsibilities in terms of ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers. However, we are ready to take up our duties," he maintained.