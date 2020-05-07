UrduPoint.com
Train Operation Likely To Be Restored Before Eid: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:35 PM

Train operation likely to be restored before Eid: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday expressed the hope that Pakistan Railways would restore passenger train operation across the country before Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday expressed the hope that Pakistan Railways would restore passenger train operation across the country before Eid.

In a video message, the minister said that the passenger train operations would be restored after the permission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"As a democratic Prime Minister, Imran Khan had left the matter for consideration for further two to three days", he added.

"I was my desire that train operations may be restored May, 10 as train is a vehicle of the poor class, but the PR could not get support of all the provinces in this regard" he said.

The minister said that in case of permission from the prime minister, train service would be restarted with all possible protective measures, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised by the government.

