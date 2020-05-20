Train operation partially resumed to facilitate passengers: Sh. Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that the train operation has been resumed partially to facilitate the on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that the train operation has been resumed partially to facilitate the on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr .

Talking to media persons here at Rawalpindi Railway Station , he said today(Wednesday) trains started their journey from several stations including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Quetta.

Sheikh Rasheed thanked the governments of the four provinces particularly Sindh for extending cooperation to restore the train operation.

He said, all the arrangements were finalized to resume the train operation and the Divisional Superintendents had been directed to strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Minister announced that now the online booking of train tickets would be stopped one or two hours before departure of the train to facilitate the passengers. Moreover, booking for the trains would be made only through online ticketing service, while the booking offices would be opened after Eid, he said.

He said, the Divisional Superintendents had been directed to implement the SOPs in letter and spirit and no one should be allowed to flout the SOPs.

The Railways had decided to run the train at 60 per cent occupancy to main social distancing and there was no fare increase.

He said, the Pakistan Railways had already reduced the train occupancy more than Britain and India. "They are running trains at 70 percent occupancy," he added.

Special cleanliness arrangements had also been made at all railway stations, he said.

Sh Rasheed also appreciated efforts of the Divisional Superintendents particularly of Pindi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi for excellent arrangements.

He said that all SOPs would strictly be adopted during the train operation.

He warned that no violation of SOPs would be tolerated and any such instance would result in action against the officers concerned.

"We will review the situation and if everything goes well then we will restore more trains from June 1," he announced.

He appealed the passengers to follow the SOPs and main social distance and travel only when required direly.