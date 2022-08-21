UrduPoint.com

Train Operation Severely Hit Due To Extreme Weather Conditions Across Country

Published August 21, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has yet not succeeded in maintaining the train schedule affected due to continued extraordinary rainy weather conditions across the country.

According to spokesperson, Railways administration has been trying its best to improve the schedule of trains.

Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Temur Ghilzai said in a video message a day ago said that PR officers and staff was struggling to keep the trains operative, despite heavy rains in Sindh and Balochistan which severely damaged the train track and other installations.

However, he hoped that the trains would get regularised as soon as weather would improve.

As per PR control room on Sunday , 1-Up Khyber Mail was 10:25 hours late, 5-Up Greenline Express 14:30 hours, 7-Up Tezgam 10 hrs, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express 14:45 hrs, 11-Up Hazara Express 9:36 hrs, 13-Up Awam Express 6:20 hrs, 15-Up Karachi Express 3:35 hrs, 17-Up Millat Express 14:5 hrs,25-Up Bahauddin Zekriya Express 14:20 hrs, 27-Up Shalimar Express 6:50 hrs, 35-Up Sir Syed Express 14:20 hrs, 37-Up Fareed Express 8:10 hrs, 39-Up Jaffer Express 8:35 hrs, 41-Up Karakoram Express 2:20 hrs, 43-Up Shah Hussain Express 15:40 hrs, 45-Up Pakistan Express 12:20 hrs and 47-Up Rehman Baba Express trm 4:28 hrs, 103-Up Subak Kharam was 3 hours late.

The 2-Down Khyber Mail was 2:15 hours late, 6-Dn Greenline 9:15 hrs, 12-Dn Hazara Express 4:10 hrs, 14-Dn Awam Express 8:45 hrs, 16-Dn Karachi Express 12:50 hrs, 18-Dn Millat Express 12:35, 28-Dn Shalimar Express 2:25 hrs, 36-Dn Sir Syed Express 12:45 hrs, 38-Dn Fareed Express 2:35 hrs, 42-Dn Karakoram Express 1 hr, 44-Dn Shah Hussain Express 11:15 hours, 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express was 8:50 hours late.

PR spokesperson said that Railways was trying its best not to cancel any train and the train punctuality would get regularised soon.

