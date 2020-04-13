Train operation to remain suspended till April 24: Minister

Pakistan Railways has decided to keep the trains operation suspended till April 24 due to coronavirus situation in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has decided to keep the trains operation suspended till April 24 due to coronavirus situation in the country.

This was announced by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in his video statement issued on Monday evening.

He said that due to COVID-19 situation the restoration of trains operation was postponed till Ramzan.

However,he said that before resumption of trains the coronavirus situation would be reviewed thoroughly, and stressed that the operation would only be restored after getting permission from Prime Minister Imran Khan and other concerned departments.

He said that the decision had been taken after indepth consultation with the authorities. Freight train operation would continue across the country, he added.

The minister offered trains for quarantine for Taftan and Chaman (Balochistan), and said that hospitals and trains were ready to meet the requirements of quarantine in several cities.