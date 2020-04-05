UrduPoint.com
Train Operation To Resume In Phases, Once Lock Down Lifted: Sh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Train operation to resume in phases, once lock down lifted: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said train operation in the country would be resumed in phases once the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus was lifted.

Some 22 out of 122 trains would start plying on track in the first phase when the situation improved, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Sheikh Rashid said the government would take any decision regarding the lockdown after April 14. He prayed that with the blessings of the Almighty the coronavirus issue would be overcome soon and the people would be enjoying railway journey again.

To a question, he said in case the deadly virus continued spreading in the days to come, the government would face difficulty in managing affairs dur to meager financial resources.

To another question, the minister said in India, some people while travelling by foot had lost their lives because they could not find train or any other communication services for reaching their homes.

