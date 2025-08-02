Train Operations Resume After Restoration Of Kala Shah Kaku Railway Track
Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The railway track between Lahore and Rawalpindi at Kala Shah Kaku has been restored for train operations, the Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.
According to the spokesperson,a fitness report of the track was issued following inspection and train operations resumed in the afternoon.
All scheduled trains,including the Islamabad Express, departed as per routine.
All passengers who sustained injuries during the derailment incident on Friday night were provided medical aid and later discharged from hospitals.
An inquiry committee,led by the Federal Government Inspector of Railways has been constituted to investigate the incident.
The findings of the inquiry will be submitted to the Ministry of Railways within seven days.
Railway Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi stated that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the negligence,adding that they will be “sent straight to jail.”
