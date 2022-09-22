Train operations to remain suspended due to flooding; officials

(@FahadShabbir)

The train operation between Karachi to Lahore will remain suspended from 26th August due to flooding in Sindh and southern Punjab The officials of Pakistan Railways Karachi told here on Thursday that the recent rainfall and floods have caused infrastructure damage of Rs10 billion to railways

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The train operation between Karachi to Lahore will remain suspended from 26th August due to flooding in Sindh and southern Punjab The officials of Pakistan Railways Karachi told here on Thursday that the recent rainfall and floods have caused infrastructure damage of Rs10 billion to railways. The repair of tracks and stations would take some more days, they added.

SSO/PAS