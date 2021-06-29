UrduPoint.com
Train Prevented From Mishap After Stopped From Passing On Faulty Track

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Train prevented from mishap after stopped from passing on faulty track

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A possible train accident was prevented in Matiari district after the train was stopped from passing through a railway track near Odero Lal town whose one-foot part was found detached.

According to the police, the Awami Express was stopped at Palejani railway station as a staff deputed at monitoring the track reported about the removed part.

The police said it was unclear if the part had broken off from the track or it was removed.

The railway authorities swiftly moved its engineers to repair the track.

