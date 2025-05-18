Train punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Sunday revealed a significant improvement in train punctuality across Pakistan, reporting an increase from 18% to 84%.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing the railway system and bringing it up to international standards.

Speaking during a visit to Attock Railway Station, Abbasi praised the station's cleanliness and maintenance, expressing satisfaction with recent improvements.

He urged railway authorities to prioritize enhancing passenger facilities.

Abbasi announced that a comprehensive renovation plan for Attock Station will be launched soon.

The initiative includes setting up high-standard food stalls, luxury inns for travelers, and launching a plantation drive to improve the station’s environment.

Commenting on national defense matters, the minister lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for delivering a befitting response to recent Indian aggression.

He said Pakistan had crushed and vanquished the arrogance of the Modi-led Indian government, adding that the entire nation is united in commemorating the country’s triumph.