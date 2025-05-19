Train Punctuality Improves To 84%, Says Railways Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Sunday revealed a significant improvement in train punctuality across Pakistan, reporting an increase from 18% to 84%.
He emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing the railway system and bringing it up to international standards.
Speaking during a visit to Attock Railway Station, Abbasi praised the station's cleanliness and maintenance, expressing satisfaction with recent improvements.
He urged railway authorities to prioritize enhancing passenger facilities.
Abbasi announced that a comprehensive renovation plan for Attock Station will be launched soon.
The initiative includes setting up high-standard food stalls, luxury inns for travelers, and launching a plantation drive to improve the station’s environment.
Commenting on national defense matters, the minister lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for delivering a befitting response to recent Indian aggression.
The Indian government believed that the international community would rally behind it following the attack on Pakistan.
However, the anticipated global support did not materialize. On the contrary, three countries — China, Turkey, and Malaysia — expressed solidarity with Pakistan.
He said Pakistan had crushed and vanquished the arrogance of the Modi-led Indian government, adding that the entire nation is united in commemorating the country’s triumph.
Lauding the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi said she is doing remarkable work in the province.
He noted that the Chief Minister, whom he referred to as his sister, had directed him to enhance the capabilities of Pakistan Railways.
In line with this directive, Abbasi said several major initiatives are currently under consideration. Among them is a project aimed at reducing travel time between Lahore and Rawalpindi to just two hours.
He stated that the country’s economy is gaining momentum, and expressed confidence that the Prime Minister’s vision will elevate Pakistan to new heights.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Train punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister6 minutes ago
-
Tarkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses strategic, economic and cultural ties26 minutes ago
-
CM highlights museums' role in preserving heritage26 minutes ago
-
CM condemns explosion Near Jabbar Market in Qila Abdullah26 minutes ago
-
ICHS management committee annual elections to be held on May 313 hours ago
-
Train punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister3 hours ago
-
Governor lauds BBOiT’s strategic vision, proactive approach3 hours ago
-
Govt committed to girls' wellbeing, Menstrual Health Advocacy: Raheela3 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Board chairman makes surprise check on exam marking center3 hours ago
-
Rubina Khalid welcomes appointment of Bilawal Bhutto as head of diplomatic delegation3 hours ago
-
Power supply from 110 PESCO feeders disrupted due to severe storm3 hours ago
-
Strong winds uproots trees, injuring few in Peshawar3 hours ago