Train punctuality improves to 84%, says railways minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Sunday revealed a significant improvement in train punctuality across Pakistan, reporting an increase from 18% to 84%.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing the railway system and bringing it up to international standards.

Speaking during a visit to Attock Railway Station, Abbasi praised the station's cleanliness and maintenance, expressing satisfaction with recent improvements.

He urged railway authorities to prioritize enhancing passenger facilities.

Abbasi announced that a comprehensive renovation plan for Attock Station will be launched soon.

The initiative includes setting up high-standard food stalls, luxury inns for travelers, and launching a plantation drive to improve the station’s environment.

Commenting on national defense matters, the minister lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for delivering a befitting response to recent Indian aggression.

The Indian government believed that the international community would rally behind it following the attack on Pakistan.

However, the anticipated global support did not materialize. On the contrary, three countries — China, Turkey, and Malaysia — expressed solidarity with Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had crushed and vanquished the arrogance of the Modi-led Indian government, adding that the entire nation is united in commemorating the country’s triumph.

Lauding the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi said she is doing remarkable work in the province.

He noted that the Chief Minister, whom he referred to as his sister, had directed him to enhance the capabilities of Pakistan Railways.

In line with this directive, Abbasi said several major initiatives are currently under consideration. Among them is a project aimed at reducing travel time between Lahore and Rawalpindi to just two hours.

He stated that the country’s economy is gaining momentum, and expressed confidence that the Prime Minister’s vision will elevate Pakistan to new heights.