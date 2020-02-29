Train Rams Passenger Bus in Pakistan Killing 20 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) A train crashed into a passenger bus at an unmanned railway crossing in Pakistan on Friday, killing 20 people and injuring at least 80 others, local officials told media.

Sukkur district police chief Jamil Ahmed was cited as saying by the Dawn newspaper that the death toll was expected to rise as some of those injured were in a critical condition.

The Pakistan Express train was going from Rawalpindi from Karachi when it hit a Punjab-bound bus carrying 20 passengers, dragging it almost 200 feet and splitting it into three parts.

District health officer Munir Mangrio reportedly said that 60 injured people were taken to the Sukkur hospital, while 20 others were yet to be hospitalized. There were children among those hurt.