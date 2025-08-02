Train routes diverted after Islamabad Express accident; relief efforts underway

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The routes of trains traveling between Rawalpindi and Lahore have been temporarily changed following the derailment of the Islamabad Express near Kala Shah Kaku, railway authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Railways headquarters, until the affected track is cleared, all trains will be rerouted through Wazirabad, Sangla Hill, Hafizabad, and Shahdara to reach Lahore.

The Green Line Express resumed its journey from Sadhoke, while a relief train and a medical van were dispatched from Lahore to the accident site shortly after the incident. All passengers aboard the Islamabad Express were safely evacuated. The railway administration arranged buses to transport them to their respective destinations. Additionally, food and water were provided to the stranded passengers. Efforts to clear the track are currently underway with the help of cranes, added the statement.