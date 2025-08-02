Open Menu

Train Routes Diverted After Islamabad Express Accident; Relief Efforts Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Train routes diverted after Islamabad Express accident; relief efforts underway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The routes of trains traveling between Rawalpindi and Lahore have been temporarily changed following the derailment of the Islamabad Express near Kala Shah Kaku, railway authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Railways headquarters, until the affected track is cleared, all trains will be rerouted through Wazirabad, Sangla Hill, Hafizabad, and Shahdara to reach Lahore.

The Green Line Express resumed its journey from Sadhoke, while a relief train and a medical van were dispatched from Lahore to the accident site shortly after the incident. All passengers aboard the Islamabad Express were safely evacuated. The railway administration arranged buses to transport them to their respective destinations. Additionally, food and water were provided to the stranded passengers. Efforts to clear the track are currently underway with the help of cranes, added the statement.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

10 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in S ..

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai

25 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan