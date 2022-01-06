UrduPoint.com

Train Schedule Disturbed Due To Rains

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Train schedule disturbed due to rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways train schedule has badly been distributed due to rains across country.

According to the train status, given by the railways online on Thursday, several trains were behind their schedule.

As per details, 1-Up Khyber Mail was late by over 5 hours, 5-Up Greenline was late by around 6 hours late, 7-Up Tezgam by hrs, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express by over 4 hrs, 11-Up Hazara Express by 3 hours, 13-Up Awam Express by around 5 hours,15-Up Karachi Express by 9 hours, 17-Up Millat Express 3:25 hrs, 25-Up Bahauddin Zikrya Express 7:00 hrs, 27-Up Shalimar Express 2:10 hrs, 33-Up Pak business Express 11:40 hrs, 35-Up Sir Syed Express 6:30 hrs, 37-Up Fareed Express 5:15 hrs, 39-Up Jaffer Express 4:10 hrs, 43-Up Shah Hussain Express 8:45 hrs, 45-Up Pakistan Express 4:20 hrs and 47-Up Rehman Baba Express was 3:27 hours late.

Whereas, 6-Dn Greenline 3:30 hrs, 12-Dn Hazara Express 1:15 hrs, 14-Dn Awam Express 2:40 hrs, 28-Dn Shalimar Express 1:19 hrs, 36-Dn Sir Sayyad Express 4:10 hrs and 44-Dn Shah Hussain Express 3:20 hrs, 46-Dn Pakistan Express 1:15 hrs and 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express 3:15 hours late.

According to the PR spokesperson, the railway administration is trying to improve the schedule and it will soon be regularised.

