Train schedule disturbed due to unusual weather conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The train schedule of the Pakistan Railways is affected due to unusual weather conditions across the country.

According to the PR spokesperson on Thursday, the administration is trying its best to improve punctuality of trains.

The Railways has provided a facility of full refund to its passengers in case of extraordinary delay of trains.

As per the PR control-room, 1-Up Khyber Mail was 13 hours late on Thursday, 5-Up Greenline Express eight hours, 7-Up Tezgam 5:30 hrs, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express 5:40 hrs, 11-Up Hazara Express 6:15 hrs, 13-Up Awam Express four hrs, 15-Up Karachi Express seven hrs, 17-Up Millat Express 14:20 hrs, 25-Up Bahaudin Zekriya Express 4:30 hrs, 27-Up Shalimar Express 4:40 hrs, 33-Up Pak business Express 13:20 hrs, 35-Up Sir Syed Express 9:30 hrs, 37-Up Fareed Express three hrs, 39-Up Jaffer Express 4:20 hrs, 43-Up Shah Hussain Express 7:20 hrs and 45-Up Pakistan Express was 8:50 hours late.

Simialrly, 2-Down Khyber Mail was 1:15 hours late, 6-Dn Greenline six hrs, 8-Dn Tezgam 6:20 hrs, 10-Dn Allama Iqbal Express 8:10 hrs, 12-Dn Hazara Express 2 hrs, 14-Dn Awam Express 4 hrs, 16-Dn Karachi Express 9:20 hrs, 26-Dn Bahaudin Zekriya Express 6:40 hrs, 28-Dn Shalimar Express 3:40 hrs, 34-Dn ,Pak Business Express five hrs, 36-Dn Sir Syed Express four hrs, 44-Dn Shah Hussain Express 7:30 hrs and 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express was 5:30 hours late.

The spokesperson said the Railways was trying its best to regularise punctuality of trainsas soon as the weather conditions improved.