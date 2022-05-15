UrduPoint.com

Train Schedule Muddled Due To Accident In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways train schedule was muddled due to a train accident in Karachi, causing numerous difficulties for the passengers.

According to the train status, given by the railways online on Sunday, 1-Up Khyber Mail was late by 2 hours, 5-Up Greenline was 7 hours late, 7-Up Tezgam 3:20 hrs, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express 10:30 hrs, 11-Up Hazara Express 6:20 hrs, 13-Up Awam Express 6:30 hrs,15-Up Karachi Express 10:25 hrs, 17-Up Millat Express 8:40 hrs, 27-Up Shalimar Express 1:40 hrs, 33-Up business Express 11:10 hrs, 35-Up Sir Syed Express 6:40 hrs, 39-Up Jaffer Express 1:30 hrs,41-Up Karakoram Express 8:30 hrs, 45-Up Pakistan Express 3:20 hrs and 47-Up Rehman Baba Express was late by 7:30 hours.

Also, 14-Down Awam Express was late by one hour, 28-Dn Shalimar Express 1:40 hrs, 44-Dn Shah Hussain Express 4 hrs and 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express 2:45 hours late.

According to the PR spokesperson, the railway administration is trying to improve the schedule and it will soon be regularised.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Accident Business Sunday

More Stories From Pakistan

