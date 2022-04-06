UrduPoint.com

Train Schedule: PR Trying To Improve Time Table

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Train schedule: PR trying to improve time table

Pakistan Railways passengers were facing difficulties as the schedule of several remained disturbed across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways passengers were facing difficulties as the schedule of several remained disturbed across the country.

According to the train status given by the railways online on Wednesday , several trains were going and coming late.

As per details, 1-Up Khyber Mail was late for 1 hour, 5-Up Greenline was 1:57 hours late, 7-Up Tezgam 5:20 hrs, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express 0:50 hrs, 13-Up Awam Express 0:59 hrs,15-Up Karachi Express 0:30 hrs, 17-Up Millat Express 4:16 hrs, 35-Up Sir Syed Express 2:40 hrs, 39-Up Jaffer Express 2:30 hrs,41-Up Karakoram Express 30 minutes, 45-Up Pakistan Express 0:45 hrs,103-Up Subak Kharam Express 0:40 hrs and 113-Up Musapak express 1:04 hours late.

Whereas, 2-Dn Khyber Mail was late for 1:38 hours, 10-Dn 01:00 hrs, 40-Dn Jaffar Express 00:38 hrs, 42-Dn Karakoram Express 0:50 hrs, and 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express 0:45 hours late.

According to Railways spokesperson, the railway administration was trying to improve the timings.

