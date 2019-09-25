UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Train Schedule Regularised: Railways

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:14 PM

Train schedule regularised: railways

The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday claimed that train schedule had been almost regularised across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday claimed that train schedule had been almost regularised across the country.

In a statement, spokesperson said all mail and express trains from Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar left according to the schedule.

However, Pakistan Express, Shalimar Express, Karakuram Express, Karachi Express and Shah Hussain Express left with slight delay.

The spokesperson said trains punctuality remained 64 per cent which would improve in days to come.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches internship programme for nursing gr ..

16 minutes ago

Mashreq becomes first bank in UAE to launch digita ..

31 minutes ago

UAE provides medicines to hospital in Abyan, Yemen

31 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 192,8 ..

7 minutes ago

Motion seeking restoration of veil for girl studen ..

7 minutes ago

PTI Central Secretary Information calls on KP Gove ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.