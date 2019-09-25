Train Schedule Regularised: Railways
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday claimed that train schedule had been almost regularised across the country.
In a statement, spokesperson said all mail and express trains from Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar left according to the schedule.
However, Pakistan Express, Shalimar Express, Karakuram Express, Karachi Express and Shah Hussain Express left with slight delay.
The spokesperson said trains punctuality remained 64 per cent which would improve in days to come.