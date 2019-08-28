Train schedule still disturbed

The trains schedule across the country could not be regularized due to continuous rainy weather and technical faults

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The trains schedule across the country could not be regularized due to continuous rainy weather and technical faults.

According to the PR administration on Wednesday, timetable of several trains have been changed from here and 34-Down business Express left one hour late at 4:30 pm instead of 3:30 pm, whereas 16-Dn Karachi Express left at 6:30 pm instead of 5:00 pm.

Likewise, 44-Dn Shah Hussain Express train left for Karachi from here at 10:30 pm instead of 7:00pm.

However, other trains run under the regular schedule, informed the PR spokesman.