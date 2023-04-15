Train service restored in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :After remaining suspended for eight months, train service from Quetta to rest of the country has been restored on Saturday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar formally inaugurated the restoration of train service after the damaged Heroic Bridge was repaired.

Flash floods had badly damaged the bridge, suspending the train service from Quetta to other parts of the country.

Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rahman and DS Railway Fareed Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

It may be recalled that in August 2022 Heroic Bridge in Bolan area of the province was damaged by monsoon flood.

With the regular restoration of train service, a special Eid train will also depart from Quetta.