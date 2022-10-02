UrduPoint.com

Train Service Resumes After Five Weeks

Published October 02, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The officers, staff and passengers at Hyderabad Railway Station were treated with sweets as the train service, which remained halted for longer than 5 weeks, resumed on Sunday.

The Station Master Muhammad Ramzan began distributing sweets when Rehman Baba Express reached at the station from Karachi.

Ramzan and other staff at the station welcomed the train and distributed sweets among the drivers and other staff of the train.

The train service remained suspended for 37 days as many portions of the track in Sindh either went under water or were damaged due to the torrential monsoon rains.

