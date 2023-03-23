UrduPoint.com

Train Service Suspended After Explosion On Railway Track Near Kotri

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Train service suspended after explosion on railway track near Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :An explosion on the railway track near Kotri has suspended railway traffic here on Thursday, however, no loss of life was reported, official sources said.

According to officials, an attempt was made by unknown saboteurs to blow up the railway line with explosives, which damaged the railway track.

The sound of the bomb blast was heard far away.

Railway officials including police and rangers personnel reached the spot soon after the incident.

The trains have been stopped at Kotri and other stations due to damage of the railway track near Bolhari railway station.

According to a railway official, technical staff has reached the spot and started repair work on the railway track for early restoration of railway traffic.

The Police and law enforcement agencies also started the investigation of the incident.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Bomb Blast Traffic Kotri

Recent Stories

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

30 minutes ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

42 minutes ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.