Train services restarts after 3 months from Mach to Peshawar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The train service connection of Balochistan with other provinces is being restored from Sunday after three months as it was suspended due to the damages caused by the recent floods to the historic bridge of railway track in Bolan.

According to the railway sources, the railway track was washed away at many places due to heavy monsoon rains and flooded rails in respective areas of the province including Bolan and other areas.

After three months, Jafar Express will depart from Mach area of Bolan to Peshawar and from Peshawar to Mach carrying hundreds of passengers.

The source said that more time was required for the complete rehabilitation of the track leading to Quetta.