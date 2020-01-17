Train stopover at Samba railway station

The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Friday allowed Rohi Passeneger Train to make one minute stopover at Samba Railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Friday allowed Rohi Passeneger Train to make one minute stopover at Samba Railway station.

According to PR sources here, Rohi passenger train is running between Rohri-Khanpur-Rohi.

The sources said people would benefit from this temporary facility for three months and the decision would be implemented immediately.