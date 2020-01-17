UrduPoint.com
Train Stopover At Samba Railway Station

Fri 17th January 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Friday allowed Rohi Passeneger Train to make one minute stopover at Samba Railway station.

According to PR sources here, Rohi passenger train is running between Rohri-Khanpur-Rohi.

The sources said people would benefit from this temporary facility for three months and the decision would be implemented immediately.

