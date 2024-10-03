Train stopover at Sangla Hill for Shalimar Express approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Railways administration has announced a new stopover for the Shalimar Express (28Dn),

running between Karachi and Lahore, at Sangla Hill Railway Station.

In a move aimed at public convenience, the express train will halt at Sangla Hill for two minutes,

offering passengers an added travel option.

According to the PR spokesperson on Thursday, this facility, however, will be available on a temporary basis, starting from October 15 and will last for one month. The administration is introducing this stop in response to increasing demand from travelers in the region. Passengers are encouraged to make use of this service

during the designated period.