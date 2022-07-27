UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Train timing to improve with weather change: Pakistan Railways CEO

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Temur Ghilzai has promised that train punctuality will be regularised with weather conditions improvement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Temur Ghilzai has promised that train punctuality will be regularised with weather conditions improvement.

He was talking to the public through Facebook live open court (khuli kutchehry) on Wednesday.

He said that the Railways administration had been continuing the operations despite problems in track, yards and signaling system due to heavy rains for the last one month across the country.

He appreciated the PR staff and officers who had been making efforts to ensure continuity of the train operations.

The CEO said that the projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring positive change in the railways.

He said that train operations on Sibbi-Harnai section would be restored with the receiving of security clearance from the authorities concerned.

He said payments of pensions to the pensioners till June 30, 2020 had been cleared while the pension amounts for the years of 2021 and 2022 were also being paid currently.

Regarding the provisions of facilities in trains, Farrukh said that fast mobile charging points would soon be installed in trains.

About poor cleanliness conditions at some railway stations, the CEO expressed his exasperation and directed the officers concerned to report him within 24 hours after addressing the complaints.

He made it clear that the PR employees should approach their divisional superintendent offices for resolution of their issues, as the open court was especially organised to resolve the issues of passengers.

To a question about giving of stoppages, he said that stoppages were given to only those railway stations where income was more than Rs 100,000 daily.

Responding a question about introducing new trains, he said that resources of the PR did not allow introduction of new trains; however, new trains would be launched on the arrival of new coaches from abroad.

