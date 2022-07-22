Train timings to improve in few days: Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farrukh Temur Ghilzai has said that train schedule will soon be regularized which is currently affected due to unusual weather and rains in the country.

In a press release issued on Friday, he said that heavy rains during the last three-week, especially in Sindh and Balochistan hit normal life, adding that the railways system also got affected and tracks got damaged at several places.

He said that main line track near Jhampir in Sindh was flooded , while Kharian-Rawalpindi track was also affected.

He said that railway officials remained on duty and restored the track after hard work.

He said that food and bottled water were also provided to the passengers of the trains which were running late.

The CEO said that the PR had been serving the nation for the last 75 years and provision of facilities remained top priority of the department.

He regretted the inconvenience faced by the passengers, however, he added that in few days the trains schedule would become normal.