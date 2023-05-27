Train traveling time between Lahore, Rawalpindi reduced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Railways (PR) has reduced the running time of the trains by 30 minutes between Lahore and Rawalpindi by replacement of 47,000 weak slippers of the track in just four months period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) has reduced the running time of the trains by 30 minutes between Lahore and Rawalpindi by replacement of 47,000 weak slippers of the track in just four months period.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique appreciated the administration on reducing the time between the two stations in a short span of time while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

The minister reviewed the composition and facilities of Bahauddin Zekriya Express train and ordered to upgrade the coaches of the Pak Business Express train till June 01. He directed the administration to present recommendations for the improvement of the performance of washing-lines and sought the feasibility report on out-sourcing of the washing-lines.

The minister also directed to ensure improvement in the food quality of the dinning cars. He asked the PR administration to contact the provincial departments for urgent recovery of dues liable towards them. He also sought a business model for generating revenue from the arc furnace.

In the meeting, a committee had been constituted to contact private experts and manufacturers for a roadmap for the improvement in railway's income.

The PR also decided to register criminal cases against the land grabbers of the railways land.