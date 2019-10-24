UrduPoint.com
Trained Investigative Staff To Be Deployed In Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:06 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan has said that trained investigative staff would be deployed at police stations for swift investigation of the cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan has said that trained investigative staff would be deployed at police stations for swift investigation of the cases.

Talking to the 18 investigations officers, who recently completed investigation course from E-learning lab after distributing certificates and cash prizes among the position holders here on Thursday, the RPO said that imparting training of the latest technology was need of the hour to complete cases early.

He said that the investigation officers had been given training of collecting digital proof from the crime scene.

Sub-Inspectors Umer Farooq, Noor Akbar and constable Amir Khan got first, second and third positions, respectively.

